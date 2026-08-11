Lok Sabha passes Bill renaming Kerala as Keralam by voice vote

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 10, 2026, the Bill seeks to change the name of the state of Kerala to “Keralam” in the First Schedule of the Constitution.

The government on Tuesday passed the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha to rename 'Kerala' as 'Keralam'. The Bill was passed by voice vote without any discussion amid sloganeering by the Opposition. The Bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the absence of Home Minister Amit Shah, who was supposed to move for passage in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The passed Bill now requires passage in the Rajya Sabha and the President's assent to amend the First Schedule of the Constitution.

What is the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 10, 2026, the Bill seeks to change the name of the state of Kerala to “Keralam” in the First Schedule of the Constitution. A resolution in this regard was passed by the Kerala Legislative Assembly in June 2024. The Kerala Legislative Assembly urged the Centre to take steps under Article 3 of the Constitution to change the name of the State from Kerala to Keralam. The resolution stated that while the State is known as Keralam in Malayalam, its name is recorded as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution. The Kerala Government subsequently requested the Centre to initiate the constitutional process for altering the name.

The House, which reassembled at 2 pm after an initial adjournment, also cleared the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, moved by Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, without discussion amid the ongoing ruckus.

Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Bills

Meanwhile, out of 11 Bills cleared by the Lok Sabha in the current session, nine have been passed without debate due to persistent parliamentary disruptions. According to PTI reports, Speaker Om Birla expressed anguish when proceedings began at 11 am on Tuesday, appealing to both the Treasury and Opposition benches to find common ground so the House could deliberate on legislation bringing “far-reaching changes in the country”. The Opposition stalemate, now entering its fourth week, centres on demands for Home Minister Amit Shah to explicitly clarify who ordered the firing of pellets against student protesters on 20 July.AdvertisementIn addition, the Congress party has stated that its demand for a debate regarding alleged theft of funds at the Ayodhya Ram temple remains non-negotiable.With the Monsoon Session set to conclude on Thursday, uncertainty remains over key pending legislation, including the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill.