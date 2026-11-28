The Lok Sabha is set for a crucial Monday sitting, with the Narendra Modi-led central government preparing to withdraw two earlier Bills and bring back revised legislation on delimitation and women's reservation.

On the last day of November, 2026, the Lok Sabha has lined up a series of important legislative measures for Monday, including the withdrawal of two Bills introduced in April and the introduction of three fresh bills. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday released the official List of Business for Monday. Utpal Kumar Singh, the Lok Sabha Secretary General, who heads the Lok Sabha Secretariat and assists the Speaker in the administrative functioning of the House, issued the List of Business. The House is scheduled to meet at 11 AM.

The agenda of the proceedings includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026.

Who will introduce which Bill?

Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026: To be introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Second Bill, 2026: To be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026: To be introduced by Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Which two Bills will be withdrawn?

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will seek permission to withdraw the Delimitation Bill, 2026, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move to withdraw the remaining two Bills. For those unversed, the removal of these Bills is linked to the government's plan to introduce revised versions on Monday.

Apart from this, the House will also pay tribute to six former Lok Sabha members who have passed away, including Sajjan Kumar, Dr Mumtaz Sanghamita, P Ramamoorthy, Virjibhai Thummar, Aithabathula Venkata Butchi Maheshwara Rao, and Prakash Mani Tripathi.

Meanwhile, Devasish Sharma, MP from Assam's Nagaon constituency, is scheduled to take the oath or make an affirmation, sign the Roll of Members, and take his seat in the House before the legislative business.