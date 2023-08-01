Headlines

Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur, says SC

CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023 out: Official website, how to check here

Govt tables Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha amid protests; Amit Shah says opposition 'politically motivated'

Lok Sabha likely to discuss no-confidence motion next week; reply expected from PM Modi on August 10

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Apple's iPhone 15 Series To Launch Soon, Know All About Leaked Design, Specs, And Other Details

8 Bollywood actresses who look charming in no make-up look 

Throat infection: 7 superfoods to fight tonsillitis

Lung disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

"Underpaid in DDLJ & rejected by Filmfare:" Kumar Sanu reveals the truth | Interview | ZAA 2023

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

Bro box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film falls flat on first Monday with massive 77% drop

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

India

Lok Sabha likely to discuss no-confidence motion next week; reply expected from PM Modi on August 10

The no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties belonging to I.N.D.I.A was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week.

ANI

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10, sources said. The no-confidence motion moved by opposition parties belonging to I.N.D.I.A was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week.

The opposition had given notice for the no-confidence motion after days of protest over their demand for a detailed discussion on violence in Manipur and a statement from the Prime Minister. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had given notice for a no-confidence motion on July 26 on behalf of opposition parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) alliance.

After the motion was admitted, the Speaker said that the day and time of the debate will be decided later. The government had said it is ready for debate on the no-confidence motion on the time decided by the Speaker.

READ | Complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur: Supreme Court summons DGP

 

