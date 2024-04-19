Twitter
Zero voting in 6 Nagaland districts over seperate territory demand

DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Rajkummar Rao reacts to plastic surgery rumours, admits he got fillers: 'If something gives me confidence...'

Undekhi Season 3 trailer: Wounded Papaji aka Harsh Chhaya is hunted by his past, tries to reclaim power; fans react

MAMI hosts special event for new-age filmmakers, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane mentor budding talents

DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Rajkummar Rao reacts to plastic surgery rumours, admits he got fillers: 'If something gives me confidence...'

DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals look to extend winning momentum

6 commonly used spices in south India

6 snakes that are not poisonous

Mughals were afraid of this Hindu temple

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Proud Moment! DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile Off Odisha Coast

Punjab Board 10th Result 2024: PSEB Announced Results For Class 10th Board Exams | Big News

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi NCR News | Arvind Kejriwal

Rajkummar Rao reacts to plastic surgery rumours, admits he got fillers: 'If something gives me confidence...'

Undekhi Season 3 trailer: Wounded Papaji aka Harsh Chhaya is hunted by his past, tries to reclaim power; fans react

MAMI hosts special event for new-age filmmakers, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane mentor budding talents

Zero voting in 6 Nagaland districts over seperate territory demand

Of the 13.25 lakh voters in Nagaland, the six districts in Eastern Nagaland have over 4 lakh voters.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 10:51 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Photo: X / ceonagaland
Polling personnel in six eastern districts of Nagaland waited for nine hours in booths during Lok Sabha elections on Friday, but not one of the four lakh voters of the region turned up following a shutdown call given by an organisation to press for its demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland Territory' (FNT).

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday affirmed that the state government does not have any problem with the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation's (ENPO) demand for FNT as it has already recommended autonomous powers for the region. The ENPO is the apex body of the seven tribal organisations of the eastern region.

Officials said there is no movement of people or vehicles on major streets in eastern Nagaland except those of the district administrations and other emergency services. Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland Awa Loring said polling personnel were present between 7 am and 4 pm in the 738 polling stations in the region which comprises 20 assembly constituencies.

Sources in the CEO's office said none came up to cast votes in those nine hours. Those 20 MLAs also did not exercise their franchise. Of the 13.25 lakh voters in Nagaland, the six districts in Eastern Nagaland have 4,00,632 voters. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote at his village in Touphema, some 41 km on the outskirts of the state capital, the chief minister said he accepted the draft working paper for FNT which was handed over to him in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Everything looks okay except the power-sharing the elected legislators of the region and members of the proposed FNT,” he said. The ENPO has been demanding a separate state comprising six districts alleging that successive governments did not bring about socio-economic development in the region.

The chief minister, however, said the state government has already recommended an autonomous body so that the region gets sufficient economic packages to come at par with the rest of the state. “When an autonomous body is created, there has to be a proper system with the elected members. The state government has nothing to do with this. The MLAs and ENPO should sit across the table to work out a formula. We can talk only after that,” Rio said.

READ | Meet Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, new Indian Navy chief, earlier posted as...

Asked if any action would be initiated against the 20 legislators of eastern Nagaland for not casting votes, he said, “We don't want confrontation. Let us see what will happen.” Hours before the Lok Sabha elections are due to begin in Nagaland, the ENPO imposed an indefinite total shutdown in the eastern part of the state from 6 pm on Thursday.

The organisation also cautioned that if any person goes to vote and any law and order situation arises, it will be the responsibility of the voter concerned. Nagaland CEO Vayasan R, while viewing the shutdown as an attempt to exert undue influence during elections, issued a show cause notice to the ENPO on Thursday night.

He said under sub-section (1) of Section 171C of the Indian Penal Code, "Whoever voluntarily interferes or attempts to interfere with the free exercise of any electoral right commits the offence of undue influence at an election." ENPO president Tsapikiu Sangtam on Friday, however, claimed that section is not applicable in this context.

“The main goal of the public notice (for shutdown) was to reduce the possibility of disturbances in the Eastern Nagaland region, which is under our jurisdiction, and the risk linked with gatherings of anti-social elements,” he said. Stating that eastern Nagaland is presently under a “public emergency”, he claimed that the shutdown was a voluntary initiative taken by the people of the region.

Sangtam said that the ENPO informed the EC on April 1 about the intentions of the Eastern Nagaland people to abstain from participating in the Lok Sabha elections. The ENPO does not possess any mechanism to enforce its resolutions or orders but it operates solely on the basis of voluntary participation and consensus among the Eastern Nagaland people, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

