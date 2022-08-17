Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With lessons from Nitish Kumar’s flip-flop, BJP devises 35/40 strategy for Bihar

BJP Bihar core committee meeting | Photo: ANI

The recent Bihar setback came with valuable lessons for the Bharatiya Janata Party. With former ally Nitish Kumar returning to Mahagathbandhan with his Janata Dal (United), BJP has now created a detailed strategy to expand the party’s presence in Bihar ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

Looking to retain its rule at the Centre, the BJP has set a target of winning 35 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats of Bihar in 2024. It currently has 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD-U has 16 seats. Lok Janshakti Party has six and Congress has one.

A marathon meeting was held at the party’s national headquarters recently. Party president JP Nadda chaired it and Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the architect of last LS win, was also present. Others who attended the meeting were national organisation general secretary BL Santosh, Bihar’s co-in-charge Harish Dwivedi, Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, Former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Radha Mohan Singh, former Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar Sushil Modi, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, former ministers in the Central and Bihar government Shahnawaz Hussain and Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal.

Party’s Bihar leadership was given clear instructions to strengthen the base in the entire state, party sources have said.

The plan also includes exposing the “deceitful” alliance led by JD (U) and RJD.

Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal termed the Mahagathbandhan alliance a betrayal and said it was about bringing back Lalu Raj from the back door. He reveals that the party plans to agitate from Parliament to the road against the recent setback.

The party has also decided to make alliances with only small parties from now one to ensure such obstacles do not surface in its expansion campaign.

READ | ‘Still no place to live, no job by government': Bilkis Bano's family on release of her rapists in Gujarat

(With inputs from IANS, ANI)