Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who is Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya, fielded by RJD from Saran constituency?

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, will be contesting in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from the Saran constituency in Bihar.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 04:06 PM IST

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, will be contesting in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from the Saran constituency in Bihar. The Saran Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 40 parliamentary constituencies in Bihar. As per the announcement made by the Election Commission of India on March 16, the voting for the Saran Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 is scheduled for May 20, which falls under Phase 5 of the election.

Rohini Acharya is gearing up to participate in the upcoming elections. Interestingly, she happens to be the sixth member of Lalu's family who has entered into politics. After Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, elder daughter Misa Bharti, and his sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav. In the 2019 Saran Lok Sabha Constituency elections, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, the BJP candidate, emerged victorious with 499986 votes, defeating Chandrika Roy of RJD, who secured 361575 votes. This time, it is reported that  Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, will be contesting against Rajiv Pratap Rudy in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

It seems highly likely that Rohini Acharya will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Saran constituency. Prior to commencing her election campaign, Rohini Acharya, accompanied by her mother Rabri Devi and father Lalu Yadav, visited the Hariharnath temple located in Sonpur, where she offered her prayers. It is interesting to note that Rohini Acharya had saved her father's life by donating her kidney last year. Residing in Singapore, Rohini Acharya is Lalu Yadav's second daughter, after Misa Bharti, to step into the political arena and is geared up to compete from the Saran constituency in Bihar. In 2004, Lalu Yadav had won the election from this seat by defeating Rudy and became a Member of Parliament from Saran for the third time. He had also won the election from this seat in 2009. However, in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rajiv Pratap Rudy emerged victorious and has maintained his stronghold in this seat since then.

