Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Omar Abdullah concedes defeat to Engineer Rashid in Baramulla seat

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 02:38 PM IST

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice President, Omar Abdullah concedes defeat to the jailed independent candidate Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid in the Baramulla seat. 

Currently, Rashid is leading in the Baramulla seat by a margin of over one lakh votes.

The former J&K CM took on X to accept the defeat. “I think it’s time to accept the inevitable. Congratulations to Engineer Rashid for his victory in North Kashmir. I don’t believe his victory will hasten his release from prison nor will the people of North Kashmir get the representation they have a right to but the voters have spoken and in a democracy that’s all that matters,” he posted on X.

Engineer Rashid is leading in the seat with over 1 lakh votes as he polled 325385 votes. On the other hand, Omar Abdullah trails by 152771 votes as he secured only 183227 votes so far.

Moreover, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Fayaz Ahmad Mir and Sajad Gani Lone of the Jammu & Kashmir People Conference are also trailing the independent candidate.

In the 2019 general elections, NC leader Mohammed Akbar emerged victorious in the Baramulla seat with 133426 votes.

