Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations today after incidents of firing, clashes

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, got Rs 250 crore gift, his salary is…

Vivek Gomber says collaborating with Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta for Lootere was 'no-brainer' for him | Exclusive

Earth Day 2024: Google Doodle features aerial photos of planet's natural beauty, biodiversity

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to interact with Indian armed forces at Siachen glacier today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, got Rs 250 crore gift, his salary is…

Vivek Gomber says collaborating with Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta for Lootere was 'no-brainer' for him | Exclusive

7 benefits of drinking soy milk

Natural ways to boost immunity during summer

Benefits of eating bitter gourd in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

This artiste refused to work in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regretted decision later

Soni Razdan takes a dig at Mukesh Khanna for opposing Zeenat Aman over live-in relationships: 'Can't imagine...'

Diljit Dosanjh's biggest flop ended Karan Johar's career, not available on OTT, director quit Bollywood, film earned...

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Repolling at 11 Manipur polling stations today after incidents of firing, clashes

On April 19, incidents of violence were reported at some of the polling booths in conflict-torn Manipur where some miscreants opened fire and even destroyed EVMs.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 06:13 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After the conclusion of first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Manipur Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced that re-polling would be conducted at the 11 polling booths of the inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat. Voting will be held again at these stations on April 22, according to Manipur Chief Electoral Officer.

This decision was made following a directive from the Election Commission, which declared the initial polls held on April 19 as void.

Manipur saw a voter turnout of 69.18 per cent till 7 pm on Friday.

According to CEO's order, "The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 19 (Friday) in respect of 11 polling stations listed in the table below of 1-inner Manipur parliamentary constituency to be void and appointed April 22, 2024 (Monday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM."

The affected polling stations where repolling will be conducted are Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and S. Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), in the Khurai assembly constituency, four in Kshetrigao, one in Thongju, three in Uripok, and one in Konthoujam.

On April 19, incidents of violence were reported at some of the polling booths in conflict-torn Manipur where some miscreants opened fire and even destroyed EVMs.

In the incident, one civilian was reported to be injured after the firing, and clashes were reported at a polling booth in Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai of Imphal, Manipur, during voting in the Lok Sabha elections.

Block Level Officer for Moirangkampu, Sajeb Surbala Devi said, "Suddenly two men came here and asked for polling agents of the Congress and the BJP. They took the Congress agent outside by holding his hand. Then the two men fired shots from inside the car. One person got injured."

All 32 assembly segments of the inner Manipur parliamentary constituency and 15 assembly segments of the outer Manipur (ST) parliamentary constituency voted for the Lok Sabha.

The voting for the remaining 13 segments of Outer Manipur will be held in the second phase on April 26.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held in India in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

The second phase will be held on April 26 and the remaining phases will be May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1 accordingly.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Earth Day 2024: Google Doodle features aerial photos of planet's natural beauty, biodiversity

Munawar Faruqui gets hospitalised, shares health update: 'Dua karte raho'

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A day after polling, BJP’s Moradabad candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar dies of heart attack

How to keep yourself protected from extreme heat, check out some dos and don'ts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement