Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to launch poll rally from UP's Bulandshahr today

The rally in Bulandshahr will begin the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign, following the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Samaroh in Ayodhya on Monday.

ANI

Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 09:25 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he will launch an election campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Bulandshahr today (January 25).

The rally in Bulandshahr will begin the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign, following the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Samaroh in Ayodhya on Monday.

Party workers and BJP leaders are actively involved in the preparations, anticipating a significant turnout in the western Uttar Pradesh city.

Notably, the BJP holds eight out of 14 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, with defeats in six constituencies in 2019. The PM is reportedly preparing to turn the tide in these seats in the 2024 elections. 

PM Modi is set to commence the election campaign from Bulandshahr, aiming to connect with voters and supporters in previously contested areas, sharing the mantra for victory.

The BJP claims that around five lakh people will attend PM Modi's rally in Bulandshahr. The Prime Minister's scheduled public meeting in Bulandshahr's Navada village on January 25 is expected to rally support, featuring a shooting range field in Meerut Commissionerate.

Meanwhile, a day after announcing an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal for the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that there will be more meetings with Congress to decide on seat-sharing formula in the state and that the "INDIA alliance should be strong".

Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting in Lucknow with party leaders who included former MPs, former MLAs and former MLCs. He said winnability is the criterion in decisions on seats. Yadav urged party workers to ensure registration of voters who are supporters of the party in the new voter list. 

He accused the BJP government in the state of getting the names of some party workers removed from the list. Congress and the Samajwadi Party have held seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

