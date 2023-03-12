Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to hold 45-55 rallies in 160 seats which BJP lost in 2019 | File Photo

BJP national president J. P. Nadda has prepared a blueprint for the 2024 general elections, as a part of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold around 45-55 rallies in 160 Lok Sabha seats which it had lost in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to a top source in the party, the strategy was based on the feedback received from party cadre on these seats. The saffron party has asked the national general secretaries of the party - Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh-to begin preparations for the sucessfull management of rallies and a series of events.

The seats which the party lost have been divided into clusters and each cluster has four seats. Party sources said that maximum number of Prime Minister`s programmes will be organised in all these clusters between September and December.

The sources added: "The events that will be held in the form of programmes for the foundation or inauguration of projects of the Centre or the BJP-ruled state government. The entire focus of the party will be on non BJP-ruled states. More and more programmes of the Prime Minister will be organised in states like Bengal, Odisha and Telangana, among others.

"Besides, these 160 seats have been divided into two equal portions -- of which 80 will be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the rest by Nadda."

The top guns are making all out efforts to create a favourable atmosphere for the BJP so that the party could win the general elections for the third straight term. After completing campaigning in 160 seats, the party will kick-off electioneering for the second phase under which Prime Minister Modi`s programmes will be decided on the remaining 383 seats.

The party has asked its morchas (SC, ST, OBC, Minority, Mahila and Yuva) to begin an outreach progamme from March 30 to inform masses about the beneficiary programmes and achievements of the Modi government.