Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi advises BJP leaders to work in ‘mission mode’ and aim for over 50% votes

With only a few months remaining before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed the BJP national leaders to aim to secure over 50 per cent votes in the 2024 general elections.

While addressing a closed-door meeting of the party’s national office bearers in New Delhi on Friday, PM Modi asked them to work in a "mission mode" "We won 303 seats in 2019 and will win more seats in 2024 if we work on a mission mode," the PM said.

He also advised the party's top leaders to "express views aggressively on social media" and "give positive answers to Opposition's negative propaganda with facts".

The two-day meeting was aimed to discuss strategies for the 2024 general election and was attended by national office bearers, state in-charges, state presidents, state general secretaries, and heads of all other divisions.

The meeting also deliberated on the further continuing of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, a nationwide campaign launched by the government to popularise and spread awareness about the welfare schemes of the central government. The party leaders have been advised to strengthen their outreach regarding the government's "good works".

Various other issues were discussed in the meeting including the recent assembly polls in five states and the party's nationwide events on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

After the recent victories in three state assembly elections, the BJP leaders coveted that they expect a third victory at the centre in the elections scheduled for May 2024.

While addressing party leaders after the election outcome on December 13, PM Modi said that the BJP's "hat-trick" in the Assembly elections had guaranteed a third win for them in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.