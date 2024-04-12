Twitter
India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Meet man, a Padma Shri awardee, who is selling vegetables for...

The man, who hails from Tiruchirappalli is contesting this election under the gas stove symbol, was seen seeking votes at the city's Gandhi Market from people and vegetable vendors.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 08:44 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: ANI
While high-decibel campaigns by tall political leaders make headlines in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a Padma Shri awardee who is contesting as an independent candidate in the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency is campaigning by interacting with vegetable vendors, making flower garlands and selling vegetables.

S Damodaran, 62, who hails from Tiruchirappalli is contesting this election under the gas stove symbol, was seen seeking votes at the city's Gandhi Market from people and vegetable vendors.

"I am an Independent candidate from Trichy constituency. I am the son of the soil. I belong to Trichy city. I have been working in the sanitation centre as Associate Service volunteer for more than 40 years. I started my career at the age of 21. Now I am 62. At the age of 60, I got the Padma Shree award from then President of India Ram Nath Kovind for my work in the sanitation sector," Damodaran said, speaking to ANI about his career.

Speaking about his career in detail, Damodaran said, "I have been working in the sanitation centre as Associate Service volunteer for more than 40 years. I started my career at the age of 21. Now I am 62. At the age of 60, I got the Padma Shree award from then President of India Ram Nath Kovind I was involved in providing access to water and sanitation facilities in rural and urban areas." 

Damodaran shared that he started his social service at the age of 21 and had served during the tenure of nine prime ministers throughout his lifetime.

"I started my social service at the age of 21, when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister of India. I have come across nine prime ministers in my lifetime. I worked under all centrally sponsored rural sanitation programmes and made every village a role model village," he said.

Speaking about his unique campaign, Domdaran said, "Today I have started my campaign in the Gandhi Market area, which falls under my parliamentary constituency. I am getting wonderful reception wherever I go."

On the important projects that he wants to push for in Tiruchirappalli if he is voted to power, Damodaran said, "We need to work to make Trichy a clean and green city. People are demanding a Ring Road for the city as it is centrally located and many buses and transport vehicles are crossing Trichy...We are also working on flyovers at important areas in Trichy City."

The central government conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in the Padma series of awards, on S Damodaran for his distinguished service in the field of social work.

The award was in recognition of his service as a "social worker who has dedicated his life to sanitation promotion in villages and slums in South India."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

