Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to attend Nitish Kumar’s opposition meet

The grand meeting of leading opposition parties is being organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the run up to the 2024 General Elections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:18 AM IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to attend Nitish Kumar’s opposition meet
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi to attend Nitish Kumar’s opposition meet | File Photo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party’s face Rahul Gandhi will be in attendance at the opposition meeting to be held in Patna on June 23. The grand meet of leading opposition parties has been organised by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal confirmed the attendance of Gandhi and Kharge at the meeting on Thursday. 

“Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the opposition meeting in Patna... It is high time to have a unity between opposition to fight against these forces (BJP) who are ruining the country,” KC Venugopal was quoted as saying.

 

(Inputs from ANI)

