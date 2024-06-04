Lok Sabha election results early trends: BJP ahead in 230 seats, Congress crosses 100-mark

The INDIA Bloc has surprised experts by performing better than exit poll projections in early trends

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the official counting trends for the Lok Sabha elections, showing the BJP leading the chart, followed by the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the Trinamool Congress, among other.

Official data shows the BJP leading on 231 seats, followed by the Congress (100), Samajwadi Party (33), Trinamool Congress (22), and the DMK (17), among others, in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

According to the ECI data, the party-wise vote share is also in BJP's favours at 40.21 per cent, followed by the Congress at 26.80 per cent, and the SP at 3.78 per cent.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is leading on 40 seats, closely followed by the SP which is ahead on 29, while the Congress has a lead on seven seats. Out of the 7 seats in Delhi, the BJP is leading on six, while the INDIA bloc is ahead on one seat. Of the 42 seats in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress is leading on 24 seats, while the BJP is leading on 8 seats, and the Congress is ahead on 3 seats.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

