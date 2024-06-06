Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: NDA initiates govt formation, INDIA bloc in 'wait and watch' mode

Preparations for forming the government began as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously re-elected Narendra Modi as its leader, following a decisive electoral victory. The BJP secured 240 seats, and the NDA overall won 293 seats, surpassing the majority threshold of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha. This sets the stage for Modi's unprecedented third consecutive term since 1962.

The opposition alliance, INDIA bloc, despite making significant gains with 234 seats, adopted a cautious approach, indicating a "wait and watch" strategy. Parallel meetings were held at the Prime Minister's residence and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. Modi chaired the NDA meeting, attended by notable leaders such as Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, where he was formally elected as the leader. The formal election of Modi by NDA MPs is scheduled for June 7, followed by a visit to the President to submit support letters. Sources suggest the new government might be sworn in over the weekend to avoid any uncertainty.

Modi emphasized continuing national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations, reaffirming the commitment to serving the 140 crore people of India. The NDA meeting, attended by leaders from 16 parties, including TDP’s N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reflected strong support for Modi.

On the opposition front, Kharge, after discussions with INDIA bloc parties, resolved to continue fighting against the BJP, thanking the electorate for their support. The bloc’s statement expressed a mandate against BJP's governance, focusing on constitutional values and addressing issues like price rise and unemployment.

As the NDA solidifies its leadership, the opposition remains poised, with both alliances preparing for the next phase in India's political landscape. The BJP, despite falling short of a majority on its own, showcased a united front with its allies, emphasizing continued development and national pride under Modi's leadership.