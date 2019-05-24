Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: YS Jaganmohan Reddy is new Andhra Pradesh prince, Chandrababu Naidu dethroned

Sources says that Reddy is likely to take oath as CM on May 30

After a landslide victory, YSR Jaganmohan Reddy (46) is all set to become the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. The AP voters gave a sweeping mandate to Jagan for both state and the Centre, decimating chief minister Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Reddy, the chief of the YSR Congress was leading in 145 of the state’s 175 assembly seats and all 25 of its Lok Sabha seats. Sources said that Reddy is likely to take oath as CM on May 30.

“Ravali Jagan...Kavaali Jagan (Jagan should come...we want Jagan ) was the famous slogan coined by his supporters in the run up to 2019 General Elections. AP went to polls for both, 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies on April 11. It was no secret that YS Jaganmohan Reddy was eyeing for the CM’s chair after his father and former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Late YS Rajashekar Reddy died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009. With his party set to wrest power, Reddy Thursday termed it as people’s victory.

“I sincerely thank the people who overwhelmingly voted for YSRC and blessed it. I also thank them for exercising their franchise in large numbers and enhanced the value of democracy,” Jaganmohan Reddy said in a Facebook post.

“I will live up to the expectations of the people,” he promised.

As the trends indicated a clear lead for the YSRC, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called Reddy over phone and congratulated him over the YSRC’s thumping win in the general elections.

YSRC candidates are leading in 24 Lok Sabha seats and the TDP in one, according to the latest trends.

Wishing Reddy all the best, Rao hoped he would lead AP further on the path of progress. Later, talking to the media at his residence here, the YSRC chief congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP’s stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Reddy asserted that his fight for securing special category status for Andhra Pradesh would continue. He declined to speak about Congress president Rahul Gandhi.Several top TDP leaders, including many ministers, are on the verge of defeat.

WIN SOME, LOSE SOME

