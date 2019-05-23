Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: Uncle Shivpal Yadav villain in Akshay Yadav's loss in Firozabad

The Samajwadi Party fielded its chief Akhilesh Yadav's kin Akshay from Firozabad. Akshay is the son of SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, the cousin of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. BJP fielded Chandra Sen Jadun from here but Akshay Yadav's main challenge was his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

The constituency went to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on April 23.

Firozabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: SP's Akshay Yadav loses BJP's Chandra Sen Jadon by 28,781 votes. Dr. Chandra Sen Jadon (BJP) - 495819 (46.09%), Akshay Yadav - 467038 (43.41%) Shivpal Singh Yadav - Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) - 91869 (8.54%).

Dr. Chandra Sen Jadon (BJP) - 387481 (45.48%), Akshay Yadav - 375657 (44.09%), Shivpal Singh Yadav - Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia) - 72059 (8.46%)

Constituency profile

Akhilesh Yadav had also contested from here in 2009 but did not retain it as he also won from Kannauj. The Samajwadi Party, however, lost the seat after Congress' Raj Babbar defeated Yadav's wife Dimple in the by-election.

While Raj Babbar shifted his base to Fatehpur Sikri in 2014, Akshay Yadav was able to withstand the Modi wave and defeated BJP's SP Singh Baghel with a margin of over 86,000 votes.

The seat was reserved for scheduled caste candidates from 1967 to 2008 and was made unreserved following 2008 delimitation exercise. From 1991 to 1999, it was held by BJP's Prabhu Dayal Katheria who lost to Ram Jilal Suman of the SP. Ram Jilal Suman won the seat for two terms until it was made an unreserved seat.

The Parliamentary constituency comprises five legislative assembly segments - Tundla, Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad and Sirsaganj.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).