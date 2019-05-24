Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 UP: BJP's Santosh Kumar Gangwar scrores 8th victory in Bareilly

Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency

BJP fielded Union Minister and sitting MP Santosh Kumar Gangwar to face Samajwadi Party's Bhagwat Saran Gangwar and Congress' Praveen Singh Aron. Bhagwat Saran Gangwar was the joint candidate of SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the state. Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragateesheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) has fielded Saman Tahir.

The constituency went to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha election on April 23.

Election Result 2019: SANTOSH KUMAR GANGWAR (BJP) - 565270 (52.91%), BHAGWAT SARAN GANGWAR (Samajwadi Party) - 397988 (37.25%), PRAVEEN SINGH ARON (Congress) - 74206 (6.95%)

Constituency profile

Bareilly is one of the 11 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had never won. Gangwar has represented the seat since 1989 except for a five-year gap when he lost in 2009 Lok Sabha elections. He defeated Samajwadi Party's Ayesha Islam by 2.4 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

He first won from here in 1989 by defeating Congress' Begum Abida Ahmed and has since lost only one election in 2009. In what was considered an upset win, Gangwar lost to Praveen Singh Aron with a margin of less than 10,000 votes.

The Parliamentary constituency comprises five legislative assembly segments - Bareilly, Bareilly Cantt, Bhojipura, Meerganj and Nawabganj.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).