Lok Sabha election results 2019: MHA asks states, UTs to remain alert about possibility of violence

Headlines

Onion prices: Maharashtra farmers stage protest over 40% export duty

Bangladeshi woman claims Noida man married her, then fled; police launch probe

R Praggnanandhaa, India's 18-year-old, becomes youngest player to reach Chess World Cup final

CBI recovers gold jewellery worth Rs 1.6 crore from locker with Chief Sanitary Inspector's name

‘Virat Kohli is best batter in world': Shikhar Dhawan names his 'dream team' for ICC Men's World Cup, top 5 includes...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Onion prices: Maharashtra farmers stage protest over 40% export duty

Bangladeshi woman claims Noida man married her, then fled; police launch probe

Meet UAE's richest man aka Russian Mark Zuckerberg with net worth of Rs 95000 crore who leads luxurious life in Dubai

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

Pakistani cricketers who married foreigners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha election results 2019: MHA asks states, UTs to remain alert about possibility of violence

In a statement, the ministry also said it has asked the states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 22, 2019, 06:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day before counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Home Ministry Wednesday alerted all states and Union Territories on the possibility of violence in different parts of the country, saying calls were given in various quarters for inciting violence.

In a statement, the ministry also said it has asked the states and UTs to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

"The home ministry has alerted the state chief secretaries and directors general of police regarding possibility of eruption of violence in different parts of the country in connection with the counting of votes tomorrow," the statement said. The ministry said the states and UTs have been further asked to take adequate measures for the security of strong rooms and venues of counting of votes.

"This is in the wake of calls given and statements made in various quarters for inciting violence and causing disruption on the day of counting of votes," it saidThe central security agencies have received inputs that some organisations and individuals, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Tripura, have given certain statements which may lead to violence and disruption in counting process, an official said. Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting will take place on Thursday. 

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in which over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for 542 seats, will begin at 8.00 am Thursday and results are expected only by late evening due to tallying of voter verified paper audit trail slips with EVM count for the first time.

67.11 per cent of the 90.99 crore electors had cast their vote in the seven-phase elections. This is the highest ever-voter turnout in Indian parliamentarian elections.

This is for the first time in a Lok Sabha election that results of voting machines will be matched with slips generated by paper trail machines.

The exercise will take place in five polling stations per assembly segment which effectively means that out of nearly 10.3 lakh polling stations, the EVM-VVPAT matching will take place in 20600 such stations.

The Election Commission is yet to provide the number of counting centres being set up for Thursday, saying the data is not centrally available.

As per procedure, postal ballots would be the first to be counted.

Service voters stood at 18 lakh. These include personnel of the armed forces, central police force personnel and state police personnel who are posted outside their constituencies.

Diplomats and support staff posted in Indian embassies abroad are also counted as service voters.

Out of 18 lakh registered voters, 16.49 lakh have sent their postal ballots to their respective returning officers as on May 17.

The exercise of counting postal ballots manually will itself take a couple of hours at least, an EC official said.

The paper trail machines slips will be counted in the end.

As per the procedure, first the slips will be counted and the EVM displays would be switched on later to match the results.

In case of a mismatch, the results based in paper slip count will be considered as final.

The entire exercise of EVM-Paper trail machine matching will take an additional four to five hours.

Out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, elections were held in 542 constituencies as the EC had cancelled polls to the Vellore constituency on the grounds of excessive use of money power.

The poll panel is yet to announce a fresh date for elections in Vellore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several union ministers, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav are among key leaders who contested the polls.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor with net worth Rs 3000 crore who made acting debut with Rajinikanth, not Prabhas, Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Jr NTR

Subhash Ghai plans to make Khal Nayak 2 with Sanjay Dutt: 'If Ballu Balram comes on screen...'

Explainer: How did 17 Indian youths become captives of mafia in Libya?

Manipur: ‘Sexual assault of women politicised..,’ Brinda Karat submits report to President Murmu

Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari passes away at 99, actor heads to village for last rites

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE