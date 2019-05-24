Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Congress, Aam Aadmi Party get Capital drubbing

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar credited PM Modi, party chief Amit Shah and the state government's performance.

The BJP has recorded a historic clean sweep across Delhi and Haryana, winning all seven seats in the Capital and all 10 in Haryana, leaving Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress far behind. In doing so, BJP's voteshare was 56.56 per cent, Congress's was 22.44 per cent and AAP's 18.18 per cent.

The AAP, which had won 67 out of 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, was pushed to third place in five out of seven Lok Sabha seats. Congress, which had settled for third place in 2014, gained ground though it couldn't win a single seat.

In North East Delhi, a contest between political heavyweights was underway. BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari beat former three-time Chief Minister Shiela Dikshit comfortably by over three lakh votes, while former India cricket captain Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi seat for the party, beating Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely and AAP's Aatishi. In North West Delhi, Hans Raj Hans overcame AAP's Gugan Singh and Congress's Rajesh Lilothia.

In Haryana, where it was largely a two-horse fight, the BJP secured 58.01 per cent voteshare, while the Congress managed 28.41 per cent. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) got 1.91 vote share.

In 2014, BJP won seven seats and Congress had won one, while two went to the INLD, which is nowhere today. Congress secured second place in nine seats, while the Jannayak Janta Party, led by Dushyant Chautala, son of Ajay Chautala, came in second place in one. Dushyant, the grandson of Om Prakash Chautala and great grandson of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, formed the JJP after a feud in the INLD — which saw a split between Ajay and Abhay Chautala.

Like a former Congress chief minister, Shiela Dikshit, tasted defeat in Delhi, another former CM, Haryana's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, also went down to the BJP's Ramesh Kaushik at Sonipat.

Speaking to the media later, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar credited PM Modi, party chief Amit Shah and the state government's performance. He said nationalism has been a major issue in the polls and since early days, it has been a core principle of the BJP.

