India

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP to capitalise on rift between JD(S) and Congress

Sanjay Jog

Updated: May 24, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

More trouble is in store for JD(S)-Congress alliance government following BJP's spectacular win in Karnataka. BJP's performance is expected to impact power sharing equations in the Karnataka assembly due to strong differences within the alliance partners. BJP is now determined to capitalise on rift between JD(S) and Congress.

In Karnataka, the BJP banked primarily on Prime Minister Modi's appeal and focused on promising a stable government.

Further, BJP took on JD(S)-Congress alliance on a number of issues including farm distress, unemployment, water crisis, particularly in state capital Bengaluru, and the emotive issue of Kannada pride. It paid-off considering trust deficit between the ruling partners and pains in the functioning of the state government.

On the other hand, Congress and JD(S) could not carry out a joint campaign effectively as they were busy to pacify the disgruntled elements. Besides, the partners depended on the arithmetic of their combined vote shares in the 2018 assembly elections. However, they were unable to counter the bitter rivalry among their rank and file.

While JD(S) was able to keep its flock together, it was the Congress party which has to struggle to curb rebellion. In January, four legislators from Congress party went missing. One of them, Umesh Jadhav was fielded by BJP who defeated Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge in the Gulbarga seat.

Another legislator Ramesh Jarkiholi last month hinted that he would dump the party soon. Senior Congress leader R Roshan Baig fired a salvo against the party leadership for lack of coordination.

Interestingly, former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa asked JD (S)-Congress to clarify whether they want to continue to run the government.

Almost all exit polls had said the BJP was set to win 20-25 seats out of the 28 with and the UPA will wrest 5-8 seats in Karnataka. In the 2014 election, the BJP had won 17 seats in the state, while the Congress got nine and the JD(S) just two.

Following poll debacle, BJP may make fresh bid to topple the government. The ball now is in the court of JD(S) and Congress to stay afloat.

WINNING STREAK

  • Almost all exit polls had said the BJP was set to win 20-25 seats out of the 28 with and the UPA will wrest 5-8 seats in Karnataka. 
     
  • In the 2014 election, the BJP had won 17 seats in the state, while the Congress got nine and the JD(S) just two. 

