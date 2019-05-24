Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP's Smriti Irani unseats Rahul Gandhi from Amethi bastion

BJP's Smriti Irani unseats Rahul Gandhi from Amethi bastion, who has been winning the seat since 2004.

BJP candidate Smriti Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his bastion of Amethi by a margin of over 55,000 votes, in a major setback for the grand old party.

According to the Election Commission website, Irani polled 4,68,514 votes while Gandhi secured 4,13,394 votes.

The victory margin for Irani is 55,120 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes.