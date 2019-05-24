Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP juggernaut rolls over all competitors in UP

Brand Modi shines, as NDA trumps over caste equation and Oppn alliances in UP

Brand Narendra Modi continued to shine in India's largest state, Uttar Pradesh, as the BJP trounced all opposition in its way: The SP-BSP-RLD Mahagathbandhan and Congress alike. The Modi sentiment proved unstoppable, even riding over the caste combination of Yadav, Dalit, Jat, Muslim voters that the Mahagathbandhan had put together. While the Mahagathbandhan managed to put together a decent combined voteshare of 42.65 per cent, just narrowly short of the NDA's 43.3 per cent voteshare, they could win only 16 seats against the NDA's 63.

Even Congress president Rahul Gandhi couldn't hold his ground at the family bastion of Amethi, going down to Smriti Irani. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi became the only exception from Congress, defying the Modi wave and winning Raebareli comfortably.

Modi himself won by a huge margin of over 4 lakh votes from Varanasi. The PM had begun his campaign from Meerut, and it was his image that was visible everywhere in the state. His connect with people was visible everywhere in Uttar Pradesh, including places where voters didn't even know the name of the BJP candidate but said they were voting for the Modi government.

The results proved that while Mahagathbandhan and Congress had managed to bring crowds to their rallies, they miserably failed to counter the Modi wave. Their plank of agrarian crisis, unemployment, demonetisation and the Rafale deal all failed, while the Centre's Ujjwala scheme of distributing gas cylinders, providing toilets to the rural population and improvement in electrification managed to touch lakhs of voters, who helped the BJP surge ahead.

PM Modi's appeal to the voters to get over caste, creed and religious lines and vote for the party that has a positive agenda of development and nationalistic pride touched lakhs of people, especially the youth. The Balakot airstrikes also provided the BJP with a fillip, helping it gain over a tepid Opposition campaign that was trying to question it.

UTTAR UTOPIA