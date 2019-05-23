Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 UP: Mahesh Sharma retains Gautam Buddha Nagar seat, beats BSP's Satbir by 3.3 lakh votes

Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency

Dr Mahesh Sharma, Union Minister and the sitting BJP MP, contested from here for the third time and faced young Satbir Nagar of the BSP. The constituency went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 11.

Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: BJP's Mahesh Sharma defeats BSP's Satbir Nagar by 3,36,922 votes. Dr. MAHESH SHARMA (BJP) - 830812 (59.64%), SATVEER (BSP) - 493890 (35.46%), Dr. ARVIND KUMAR SINGH (Congress) - 42077 (3.02%).

Constituency profile

One of the key Parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Gautam Buddh Nagar is important for all political parties.

Sharma, Union Minister of Culture often in news for his controversial remarks, lost in 2009 when the first election was held in the newly carved out Parliamentary seat. Surendra Singh Nagar of the BSP won the seat in 2009. Sharma, however, beat Narendra Bhati of the Samajwadi Party by over 2.8 lakh votes in 2014.

This time, Sharma faced a joint SP-BSP-RLD candidate. Satbir Nagar, a Gurjar leader, expected to pip the BJP by solidifying his community's votes and support from Dalit voters in the constituency which is home to his party's leader Mayawati.

The constituency was carved out of Khurja Lok Sabha constituency in 2008 delimitation. Sikandrabad and Khurja assembly segments of Bulandshahr district and Noida, Dadri and Jewar assembly constituencies form the Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

In the last parliamentary elections in 2014, the BJP had won 71 seats in the state, securing 42.63 per cent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two more. The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 per cent. The BSP did not win any seat but secured 19.77 per cent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats in 2014, bagging 7.53 per cent of the votes.

UP is facing a triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and BSP-SP-RLD alliance. Under the alliance's seat-sharing formula, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on 38 Lok Sabha seats of the total 80 seats, Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party on 37 seats and the Chaudhary Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on three seats. The alliance has left two for Congress' Sonia Gandhi (Rae Bareli) and Rahul Gandhi (Amethi).