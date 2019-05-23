Lok Sabha Election Result 2019: Gambhir wins on electoral debut from East Delhi, Tiwari retains North East Delhi

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir emerged victorious on the East Delhi seat, while sitting MP Manoj Tiwari retained the North East Delhi constituency. Gambhir, who made his poll debut in the Lok Sabha election, defeated Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by 3,91,222 votes, while AAP's Atishi finished third.

Delhi BJP chief Tiwari defeated Congress' veteran and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit by 3,66,102 votes. AAP's Dilip Pandey was at the third spot in the triangular contest.

Riding high on the Modi wave, the BJP is set for a clean sweep in the national capital with all its candidates bagging more than 50 per cent of votes, while the Congress for the first time in five years fared better than the ruling AAP which was relegated to the third spot.