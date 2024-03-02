Lok Sabha Election 2024: Smriti Irani to contest from Amethi

Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development has been fielded again from Amethi. Whereas Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh will be contesting from Lucknow.

On Saturday, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) released the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to contest from his constituency of Varanasi again.

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde while addressing the press said that the first list of candidates includes 34 Union Ministers and Ministers of States. It also includes 28 women candidates and 47 young leaders spreading across 16 states and Union Territories. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with two former Chief Ministers are also included in the list.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to contest from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Whereas Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will fight from Guna-Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. MoS for IT Rajiv Chandrashekhar will stand from Thiruvananthapuram.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been fielded from Porbandar constituency. Former External Affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri Swaraj will contest from New Delhi.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi held the party’s first Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting in Delhi to decide on the first list of candidates for the general elections.