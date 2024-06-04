Twitter
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: How 'UP ke ladke' races ahead of BJP in UP

he BJP's big bastion in the past two general elections is currently witnessing an epic neck-and-neck battle between the NDA and INDIA bloc comprising Samajwadi Party and Congress.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 04:09 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: How 'UP ke ladke' races ahead of BJP in UP
Early trends from the counting of votes on Tuesday threw up disappointing results for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, which appears to be losing heavily in its strongholds of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, despite expectations that it will form the government absolute majority. In the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP is locked in a neck-to-neck fight with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, which is part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

One of the important seats where BJP is trailing in Uttar Pradesh is Faizabad. The constituency holds immense significance as it encompasses the revered temple town of Ayodhya,  is seeing Samajwadi Party candidate Awadhesh Prasad leading with 208,379 votes while BJP's Lallu Singh is trailing with 203751 votes. 

In Amethi, Congress candidate Kishori Lal is leading and Union Minister Smriti Irani is trailing by 62,358 votes, another shocker for the BJP. There was also a moment early in the counting process when Ajay Rai of the Congress was leading and PM Narendra Modi was trailing. However, Modi leads Rai with 401150 votes, according to the EC website, while Rai has roughly 295690 votes.

Out of the total 80 PCs in the state, the INDI Alliance (Congress and Samajwadi Party) is still leading in Uttar Pradesh with 44 seats on its side. NDA (BJP) can take a lead in just 35 parliamentary constituencies like Ghaziabad, Phoolpur, Bulandshahr, Pilibhit, Unnao, Shahjahanpur, etc. The remaining one seat is in the favor of others. While a very famous and popular political party, Bahujan Samaj Party BSP couldn’t manage to get even a single seat until the present round of counting. The Lok Sabha seat of Varanasi from where the PM Modi himself is giving a neck-to-neck competition to INDI Alliance, is witnessing a lead BJP candidate Narendra Modi by 117540 votes.

As usual, the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is making headlines. Previously, Sonia Gandhi represented this seat, but Rahul Gandhi has now entered the fray. Rahul Gandhi is up against Dinesh Pratap Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Raebareli seat. In an attempt to duplicate his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is running again from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, where he received 706,367 votes. The safest Congress seat in Uttar Pradesh, Raebareli, is another race he is running for. Sonia Gandhi, the UPA chairperson, won it from 2004 to 2019.

Earlier, Amit Shah had predicted that Rahul Gandhi would not win more than 40 seats and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh would not win even four seats in the June 4 Lok Sabha election. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also expressed her party's extreme optimism that the results of the poll would be completely different from what has been indicated in the exit polls.

