Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP denies alliance with Congress in Punjab

INDIA opposition bloc suffers back-to-back setbacks with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declaring that the party will contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. Hours earlier AAP's declaration, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee too ruled out alliance with Congress in West Bengal.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has shortlisted 40 candidates for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. We are getting a survey done before finalising candidates," Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said today.

VIDEO | "In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 13-0 in favour of Aam Aadmi Party (in Punjab)," says Punjab CM @BhagwantMann in response to a media query on whether AAP will go it alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state. pic.twitter.com/apvwKC8muo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2024

Earlier today, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, “Let the Congress fight 300 seats on its own. The regional parties are together and can contest the rest. However, we will not tolerate any interference by them (Congress).”

