Lok Sabha Election 2019: Mandi may decide fate of Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Modi factor only talking point but Congress rakes up serious local issues

Chander Shekhar Luthra

Updated: May 17, 2019, 05:45 AM IST

Dharampur, on way from Kalka to Shimla, strangely is in Hamirpur Lok Sabha for some compulsive reasons. Call it a fallout of delimitation, where an equal number of assembly constituencies (17 each out of total 68) were to be put together to keep the equal number of populations in four LS seats, this small town's electorates have hardly seen any leader from any political party canvassing in this area till date.

In fact, Dharampur voters talk more about the big fight between Ram Swarup Sharma of BJP and Ashray Sharma of Congress for the simple reason they are clubbed in this block during assembly elections.

"There is no election buzz here and no one has so far come to seek our votes. The electorates here have always supported our MLA (Mahendra Singh) since 1990. But that may change this time because there is huge anti-incumbency against sitting MP (Anurag Thakur) who has hardly done any work in our area and have only hogged news for wrong reasons," says Harvinder Singh, a resident.

Singh obviously is keen to know the results of Mandi on May 23 like any other electorate of the state. The entry of Ashray, the grandson of former Union minister Sukh Ram, into fray has made it life and death issue for first-time Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Interestingly, CM's own cabinet member Anil Sharma had to resign after his son Ashray was made candidate by his former party.

And he minced no words about the kind of remarks made by CM himself as reason and that's why though he continues to be in BJP and a member of Legislative Assembly but has kept away from the campaign. "Let BJP decide; if it wants to throw me out or not. I will not quit BJP or MLA ship," was how Sharma reacted when asked about his future.

"I had made it clear to the CM and BJP that I can't campaign against my son in Mandi and that the party should give me poll duty elsewhere. However, they insisted I campaign in Mandi only," said Sharma.

Mandi is the second largest LS constituency in India and covers one of the toughest terrains and extreme climatic regions. Though there are 17 candidates in the fray, the main contest is not amongst them. Rather, the results will ensure whether CM Thakur will stay for full five years or faction led by Prem Kumar Dhumal would get an upper hand.

Like in the all four seats, BJP is seeking votes in the name of PM Modi. The local issues are again missing and votes are sought on issues like nationalism, raising Pulwama attack and Balakot air strikes.

For Congress, the stakes are even higher. Mandi includes areas dominated by both Sukh Ram and veteran leader and former CM Virbhadra Singh.


Cong’s Virbhadra Singh, Anand Sharma & Raj Babbar

At 92, there is no doubt that Sukh Ram continues to enjoy extreme goodwill among voters. People look at him as one who contributed for the development of the area. But his popularity cannot ensure a victory for Ashray and this is where the role of his bête noire Virbhadra Singh comes into play. Despite being at loggerheads for over two decades, when Sukh Ram had formed Himachal Vikas Congress in 1998 and backed BJP to form government under Prem Kumar Dhumal, he is now seeking Singh's support to ensure his grandson's victory.

"If Singh is seriously backing Sukh Ram's grandson, the battle is more or less won," says political observer Shailendra.

Anurag factor

Similarly, Hamirpur's seat has become a survival battle for former CM Dhumal and his son Anurag Thakur.

The victory here for Anurag can see him not just getting into the LS for the fourth time, but also becoming a strong contender to replace sitting CM in the future. That's why there are few doubts if Jai Ram or BJP stalwart Jai Prakash Nadda are actually serious about backing former CM's son.

Congress has pitted five-time MLA Ram Lal Thakur against Anurag. Ram Lal has a strong presence in Bilaspur and has been giving for BCCI chief a run for his money. While Dhumal is still popular in his home district of Hamirpur, his son Anurag has been carrying a bag full of anti-incumbency. He is being called an "Armani suited man" by voters and was instrumental in garnering negative publicity during assembly polls, which resulted in shock defeat for his father.

The Modi factor is the only talking point here also but Congress is talking about some serious local issues like rehabilitation of Pong Dam oustees in Una district and of Bhakhra Dam oustees in Bilaspur.

The contest is fierce in remaining two seats of Shimla and Kangra. BJP dropped its two-time MP Virender Kashyap and fielded Suresh Kashyap against two-time MP Dhani Ram Shandil of Congress to make it battle amongst two 'faujis'. Both belong to Koli (SC) community. One is a retired Army Colonel, while other is officer of the Indian Air Force.

In Kangra, Congress has fielded two-time MLA Pawan Kajal while BJP has picked minister Kishan Kapoor, dropping ex-CM Shanta Kumar.

