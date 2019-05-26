Trending#

Lok Sabha election 2019: List of BJP candidates who won by a margin of over 5 lakh votes

BJP has secured 303 seats in the Lok Sabha 2019 under Narendra Modi leadership. BJP has crossed the previous mark and has added 21 more seats to its cadre.


Updated: May 26, 2019, 11:52 PM IST

The election was so much induced by the BJP that 15 candidates of the party won by a margin of over 5 lakh votes. Here is the complete list of seats which the BJP has won by a margin of over 5 lakh votes:    

Parliamentary constituency

Candidate's name

Victory of margin

Gandhinagar

Amit Shah

5,57,014

Navsari

C R Patil

6,89,668

Surat

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

5,48,230

Vadodara

Ranjanben Bhatt

5,89,177

Faridabad

Krishan Pal

6,38,239

Karnal

Sanjay Bhatia

6,56,142

Hoshangabad

Uday Pratap Singh

5,53,682

Indore

Shankar Lalwani

5,47,754

Vidisha

Ramakant Bhargava

5,03,084

North West Delhi

Hans Raj Hans

5,53,897

West Delhi

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

578486

Bhilwara

Subhash Chand Baheria

6,12,000

Chittorgarh

Chandra Prakash Joshi

5,76,247

Rajsamand

Diya Kumari

5,51,916

Ghaziabad

Vijay Kumar Singh

5,01,500