Lok Sabha election 2019: List of BJP candidates who won by a margin of over 5 lakh votes
BJP has secured 303 seats in the Lok Sabha 2019 under Narendra Modi leadership. BJP has crossed the previous mark and has added 21 more seats to its cadre.
The election was so much induced by the BJP that 15 candidates of the party won by a margin of over 5 lakh votes. Here is the complete list of seats which the BJP has won by a margin of over 5 lakh votes:
|
Parliamentary constituency
|
Candidate's name
|
Victory of margin
|
Gandhinagar
|
Amit Shah
|
5,57,014
|
Navsari
|
C R Patil
|
6,89,668
|
Surat
|
Darshana Vikram Jardosh
|
5,48,230
|
Vadodara
|
Ranjanben Bhatt
|
5,89,177
|
Faridabad
|
Krishan Pal
|
6,38,239
|
Karnal
|
Sanjay Bhatia
|
6,56,142
|
Hoshangabad
|
Uday Pratap Singh
|
5,53,682
|
Indore
|
Shankar Lalwani
|
5,47,754
|
Vidisha
|
Ramakant Bhargava
|
5,03,084
|
North West Delhi
|
Hans Raj Hans
|
5,53,897
|
West Delhi
|
Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma
|
578486
|
Bhilwara
|
Subhash Chand Baheria
|
6,12,000
|
Chittorgarh
|
Chandra Prakash Joshi
|
5,76,247
|
Rajsamand
|
Diya Kumari
|
5,51,916
|
Ghaziabad
|
Vijay Kumar Singh
|
5,01,500