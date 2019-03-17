Lok Sabha Election 2019: Cong releases fourth list; Ernakullum sitting MP dropped, Tharoor re-nominated

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Cong releases fourth list; Ernakullum sitting MP dropped, Tharoor re-nominated

Prominent among them are Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who will contest from the seat, and former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki, who will contest the Arunachal West seat, whose sitting MP is union minister Kiren Rijiju.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2019, 01:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Saturday, the Congress released its fourth list of 27 candidates (12 Kerala, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 5 in Chhattisgarh, 2 in Arunachal Pradesh and 1 in Andaman and Nicobar Island) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Prominent among them are Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who will contest from the seat, and former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki, who will contest the Arunachal West seat, whose sitting MP is union minister Kiren Rijiju. Incidentally, Tuki wasn't too keen to contest.

Others in the list include Dharamjaigarh MLA Laljeet Singh Rathia who will contest the Raigarh seat, and Kerala Youth Congress president Dean Kuriakose from the Idukki seat whose current MP is Mullappally Ramachandran. 

Apart from that, the party announced former minister James Lowangcha Wanglat from the Arunachal East seat, former MP Khel Sai Singh from Surguja, Ravi Bhardwaj from Janjgir-Champa, and former MLA Deepak Baij from Bastar. Wanglat had left the Congress to be in the BJP and had joined Congress earlier this month.

The Congress announced candidates in Uttar Pradesh including a candidate in Kairana (where it had earlier supported an RLD candidate along with SP and BSP during a by-poll). Political pundits have predicted that Congress candidate could help cut some BJP votes and end up benefiting the SP-BSP alliance.

KV Thomas has been dropped in Kerala’s Ernakulum Constituency where he has been replaced by Hibi Eden, the current MLA who is also former Ernaukulum MP George Eden’s son.

Additionally, Biresh Thakur from the Kanker seat has been announced. In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded former MP Harender Malik from Kairana, Indira Bhatti from Bijnor, Dr Om Prakash Sharma from Meerut, Dr Arvind Singh Chauhan fom Gautam Budh Nagar, from MP Brijender Singh from Aligarh, Pritam Lodhi from Hamirpur, and former BSP MP Bal Krishna Chauhan from Ghosi.

 

On Kerala’s 20 Lok Sabha seats, the party has announced candidates in 12 setas. The Congress is contesting in 16. Former Kerala Congress spokesperson Rajmohan Unnithan, who had quit the party in 2016 is one of the surprise announcements. While the party has announced most of its eight sitting MPs, former union minister KV Thomas has made way for Hibi Eden in the Ernakulam seat, who is the sitting MLA. Rest of the candidates include former MP K Sudhakaran from Kannur, sitting MP MK Raghavan from Kozhikode, Palakkad district president VK Sreekantan from the seat,  MS Remya Haridas from Alathur seat, former MLA TN Prathapan from Thrissur, former MLA Benny Bahanan from Chakudy, MP Kodikunnil Suresh from Mavelikkara and Anto Antony from Pathanamthitta.

The party has given the lone Andaman & Nicobar Islands ticket to Kuldeep Rai Sharma.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes 9th Indian to play 250 ODI matches, on the cusp of achieving multiple records

    First ‘One Nation, One Election’ committee meet to be held on this date

    Jawan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's actioner shows huge jump on 2nd Saturday, crosses Rs 800 crore worldwide

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to ditch traditional red for their wedding, details inside

    Gujarat rains: Schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow in this district in view of floods

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

    Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

    Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

    Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE