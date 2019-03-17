Lok Sabha Election 2019: Cong releases fourth list; Ernakullum sitting MP dropped, Tharoor re-nominated

Prominent among them are Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who will contest from the seat, and former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki, who will contest the Arunachal West seat, whose sitting MP is union minister Kiren Rijiju.

On Saturday, the Congress released its fourth list of 27 candidates (12 Kerala, 7 in Uttar Pradesh, 5 in Chhattisgarh, 2 in Arunachal Pradesh and 1 in Andaman and Nicobar Island) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Prominent among them are Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who will contest from the seat, and former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki, who will contest the Arunachal West seat, whose sitting MP is union minister Kiren Rijiju. Incidentally, Tuki wasn't too keen to contest.

Others in the list include Dharamjaigarh MLA Laljeet Singh Rathia who will contest the Raigarh seat, and Kerala Youth Congress president Dean Kuriakose from the Idukki seat whose current MP is Mullappally Ramachandran.

Apart from that, the party announced former minister James Lowangcha Wanglat from the Arunachal East seat, former MP Khel Sai Singh from Surguja, Ravi Bhardwaj from Janjgir-Champa, and former MLA Deepak Baij from Bastar. Wanglat had left the Congress to be in the BJP and had joined Congress earlier this month.

The Congress announced candidates in Uttar Pradesh including a candidate in Kairana (where it had earlier supported an RLD candidate along with SP and BSP during a by-poll). Political pundits have predicted that Congress candidate could help cut some BJP votes and end up benefiting the SP-BSP alliance.

KV Thomas has been dropped in Kerala’s Ernakulum Constituency where he has been replaced by Hibi Eden, the current MLA who is also former Ernaukulum MP George Eden’s son.

Additionally, Biresh Thakur from the Kanker seat has been announced. In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded former MP Harender Malik from Kairana, Indira Bhatti from Bijnor, Dr Om Prakash Sharma from Meerut, Dr Arvind Singh Chauhan fom Gautam Budh Nagar, from MP Brijender Singh from Aligarh, Pritam Lodhi from Hamirpur, and former BSP MP Bal Krishna Chauhan from Ghosi.

On Kerala’s 20 Lok Sabha seats, the party has announced candidates in 12 setas. The Congress is contesting in 16. Former Kerala Congress spokesperson Rajmohan Unnithan, who had quit the party in 2016 is one of the surprise announcements. While the party has announced most of its eight sitting MPs, former union minister KV Thomas has made way for Hibi Eden in the Ernakulam seat, who is the sitting MLA. Rest of the candidates include former MP K Sudhakaran from Kannur, sitting MP MK Raghavan from Kozhikode, Palakkad district president VK Sreekantan from the seat, MS Remya Haridas from Alathur seat, former MLA TN Prathapan from Thrissur, former MLA Benny Bahanan from Chakudy, MP Kodikunnil Suresh from Mavelikkara and Anto Antony from Pathanamthitta.

The party has given the lone Andaman & Nicobar Islands ticket to Kuldeep Rai Sharma.