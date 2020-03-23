Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid coronavirus outbreak, Raya Sabha likely to follow

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to increase in India, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die after the passage of the Finance Bill on Monday. The Finance Bill 2020 passed in House without any discussion.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla adjourned the House.

This was the second part of the Budget session that commenced on March 2 and was scheduled to be concluded on April 3. However, it had to be concluded early due to the looming threat of the COVID-19.

The Upper House of the Parliament is also likely to be adjourned.

Many opposition parties, including Shiv Sena, Congress, and TMC had questioned the government on allowing the Parliament to function despite the coronavirus outbreak. The parties had also asked the Centre to shut the Parliament as thousands of people gather together.

Citing the outbreak, the MPs of Shiv Sena and TMC did not take part in the proceedings on Monday.

So far, 415 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 in India, this number includes those who have been cured, as well as eight people who lost their lives due to the virus.