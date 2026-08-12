Lok Sabha committee finds former judge Yashwant Varma guilty in cash-at-home case

The inquiry panel held that the ex-judge's explanation over the discovery of a large stash of unaccounted cash at his official residence in Delhi was "evasive" and "misleading."

A three-member committee probing allegations against former judge Yashwant Varma has found all charges against him proved. The inquiry panel held that the ex-judge's explanation over the discovery of a large stash of unaccounted cash at his official residence in Delhi was "evasive" and "misleading." The committee's report has been tabled in both upper and lower houses of the Parliament.

The committee has rejected Varma's claim that he had no knowledge of the cash or responsibility for what happened to it after it was discovered following a fire incident at his official residence in Delhi in March 2025. "The cumulative record therefore establishes the presence of substantial currency notes within the official premises, failure to satisfactorily explain its presence, failure to preserve the material, later non-availability of the currency notes, and absence of any substantiated defence capable of displacing the evidence led before the Committee," the 126-page report said. The panel comprised Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, former Bombay High Court Chief Justice Shrikrishna Chandrashekhar, and senior advocate BV Acharya.

The committee rejected Varma's argument that the storeroom where the cash was found was beyond his control. The panel was also critical of his failure to preserve the burnt cash after the blaze. The report follows an earlier in-house inquiry ordered by the then-Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna after the case came to light last year. As that panel found Varma's defence unsatisfactory, CJI Khanna asked him to either resign or face the constitutional process for his removal. Varma declined to resign and the report was forwarded to the President of India and the Prime Minister. Thereafter, the Lok Sabha admitted a motion against him and formed the inquiry committee. Varma, however, resigned from judicial office in April this year while the parliamentary inquiry was ongoing. Yashwant Varma had served as a judge of the Delhi High Court from October 2021 until April 2025, when he was repatriated to the Allahabad High Court.