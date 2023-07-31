Headlines

Pakistan suicide bomb blast: Death toll climbs to 44, over 200 injured after political rally becomes terror target

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

Is drinking water before, during and after meals good or bad?

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

Pakistan suicide bomb blast: Death toll climbs to 44, over 200 injured after political rally becomes terror target

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

The BJP is working on a plan to secure a 50 per cent vote share in the Lok Sabha election along with allies, sources said.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 05:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold meetings with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs between July 31 and August 10 as the alliance gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leaders held a meeting in the national capital in which 10 groups of NDA MPs were formed to deliberate on programmes for the 2024 general election, party sources said.

The groups have been formed as part of efforts to bring more synergy to the poll efforts of NDA constituents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold Cluster -1 meetings with groups of NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Brij region on Monday at 6 PM at Maharashtra Sadan. BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present at the meeting, a source told ANI.

The Cluster -2 meetings with groups of NDA MPs from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha are scheduled at 7 PM on Monday at the Parliament Annexe building. Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will be present at the meeting.

"Ten groups of MPs have been formed. PM Modi is to chair the meetings of each group," a source told ANI. Meetings on the first day will have MPs from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, the source added. 

The BJP will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the NDA, with the ruling alliance seeking to set the narrative for the 2024 poll battle. Sources said Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, along with BJP chief JP Nadda have been given the responsibility of coordinating with the NDA leaders.

READ | IMD weather update: Several states, including Delhi, UP, likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday

Four leaders including Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal, Tarun Chugh, and Rituraj, have been given the responsibility for the NDA programmes. Four more leaders including Prahlad Patel, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and V. Muraleedharan are also associated with them. There will also be another team of ministers and MPs who will be assisting in these tasks.

Apart from the Parliament, programmes will also be held in different state bhavans in the national capital like that of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. This is the first time that the leaders of the alliance will have region-wise deliberations. The BJP is working on a plan to secure a 50 per cent vote share in the Lok Sabha election along with allies, sources said.

The BJP leadership has identified 160 relatively weak constituencies and the party is putting up extra efforts to turn around its prospects in those constituencies. With the opposition putting up a united front, the NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a mega meeting on July 18. The BJP-led NDA has 38 parties under its fold.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Woman hospitalised after drinking too much water for '75 hard' fitness challenge

Meet world's second richest sports team owner, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani or Shah Rukh Khan

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023 celebrates exemplary contributions to India’s growth story

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Oppenheimer: Man spots blunder in Christopher Nolan’s directorial; Twitter call it a ‘conscious move’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE