Lok Sabha 2019: Campaign for 7 seats in Maharashtra, which will go to polls on April 11, ends

Headlines

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

Wordle 844 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

DNA TV Show: Israel-Palestine war continues, Hamas prepare vehicles disguised as Israeli police cars for assault

Benefits of rock sugar (mishri)

7 famous Durga Puja pandals of Delhi

8 Benefits of ice bath

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao's directorial comeback receives standing ovation at Toronto International Film Festival

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

Naagin actress Madhura Naik says Hamas killed cousin, brother-in-law in front of their kids in Israel: 'How inhumane...'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha 2019: Campaign for 7 seats in Maharashtra, which will go to polls on April 11, ends

Candidates and campaigners braved scorching heat of summer in Eastern Maharashtra as they held rallies and roadshows. On the last day, BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Nagpur, where senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari is locked in a battle with Congress' Nana Patole, a former BJP MP.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 09, 2019, 08:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The campaign for seven Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra which will go to the polls on April 11 ended Tuesday evening. Polling will be held for Nagpur, Chandrapur, Wardha, Bhandara-Gondia, Yavatmal-Washim, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Ramtek seats in Vidarbha on April 11.

Candidates and campaigners braved scorching heat of summer in Eastern Maharashtra as they held rallies and roadshows. On the last day, BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Nagpur, where senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari is locked in a battle with Congress' Nana Patole, a former BJP MP.

In Chandrapur, another Union minister, Hansaraj Ahir of the BJP, is seeking a fourth term. The Congress has fielded Suresh Dhanorkar against him. BJP's Ramdas Tadas is seeking re-election from Wardha, facing Congress' Charulata Tokas.

The Yavatmal-Washim constituency is witnessing a contest between Shiv Sena's sitting MP Bhavana Gawali and Congress' Manikrao Thakare. Sena's Krupal Tumane is seeking a second term from Ramtek where he is pitted against Congress' Kishor Gajbhiye.

In Bhandara-Gondia, BJP's Sunil Mendhe faces NCP's Nana Panchbuddhe. As in 2014, the Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency will see a contest between sitting MP and BJP candidate Ashok Nete and his Congress rival Namdeo Usendi.

A total of 116 candidates are in the fray in these seven seats in Vidarbha region, once a Congress bastion. Riding on the Narendra Modi wave last time, the BJP and Shiv Sena had swept all seven seats.
Patole had contested on BJP ticket from

Bhandara-Gondia then, defeating senior NCP leader Praful Patel. Patole, however, returned to the Congress in December 2017. Polling will be held in Maharashtra in three more phases: April 18, April 23 and April 29. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet CA who started his career in 1994, worked in SBI for 12 years, now leads Rs 58,765 crore company

Microsoft likely to unveil its first AI chip next month to cut Nvidia GPU costs

This Indian-origin couple in UK were married for 90 years 291 days

BJP, allies to launch Maha Samwad Yatra in Maharashtra

Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Raniganj witnesses good growth despite IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 match on Sunday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE