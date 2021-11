BJP’s sitting MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj Shyam Charan Gupta crossed over to Samajwadi Party on Wednesday, on a day Ram Prasad Sarmah – another sitting MP from Assam’s Tezpur – too left the saffron party.

Gupta will contest from Banda Lok Sabha constituency on Samajwadi Party ticket. Meanwhile, sitting MP from Odisha’s Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency, Balabhadra Majhi, who had quit the BJD earlier this week, joined BJP (in pic). Majhi is a popular tribal leader from Odisha.