Lok Sabah Election 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA swooping to power

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the resounding victory of the BJP-led alliance is a result of the nation's trust in PM Modi and his leadership and an endorsement of reforms and huge changes underway that will bring growth, jobs and a better quality of life for all citizens.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 11:35 PM IST

Industry leaders reacted as trends indicated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA swooping to power in the 2019 LS polls: "Our nation's biggest strength is its democratic fundamentals and the prudence illustrated by the electorate augurs well for India. Moving into the next level of development requires focus on large scale infrastructure growth, reskilling of the workforce and deeper penetration of technology," said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

Vedanta Resources Chairman Anil Agarwal said the government will now re-ignite its reforms agenda to push growth, tackle critical issues like creating more jobs, usher in more tax friendly laws and strengthen India's position in global trade. Bharti Enterprises Founder & Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said the "solid verdict would further strengthen his (Modi's) resolve to drive forward the economic agenda to ensure that the fruits of the economic momentum continue to reach the poor, so visible during the last five years.

"We look forward to NAMO 2.0 government deliver on its promises by spearheading the growth of agriculture sector, social sector and industry with dynamic policy changes which will fuel overall economic growth, energy security, nation building and job creation," Suzlon Group CMD Tulsi Tanti said.

"Mr Modi initiated many reforms but the work could not be completed as it involved making mindset and behavior changes and legal enactments and other steps faced political difficulties. The voter has now exhibited full confidence in what Mr Modi was doing and has given him an overwhelming mandate to proceed further, Maruti Suzuki India Limited Chairman R C Bhargava said.

"Size of the country (Land mass+population) X Size of the Economy X Size of the election mandate = Leader's Power Quotient. By the measure of this crude formula, @narendramodi is about to become the most powerful, democratically elected leader in the world today...," Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted. "Resounding victory of BJP reinforces voters' choice of their most able leader to lead the nation. Markets got off to a roaring start, reflecting sentiment of the nation. Unfinished agendas will get continuity and time to usher in prosperity and growth, both for Bharat and India," RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted.

Veteran industrialist and Godrej Group Chairman Adi Godrej said the new government is expected to take steps to ensure that India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth improves.

Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group Gopichand Hinduja said the colossal verdict also brings a responsibility on PM Modi's shoulders to speed up the economic reforms to accelerate India's economic trajectory.
 

