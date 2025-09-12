Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Lok Adalat on September 13: List of traffic challans eligible for waiver or reduction across India

The initiative is aimed at reducing the large number of pending challans for small violations and making it easier for citizens to settle their dues.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 05:03 PM IST

Lok Adalat on September 13: List of traffic challans eligible for waiver or reduction across India
Millions of vehicle owners in India will soon get relief from their pending traffic challans during the National Lok Adalat, which will be held on September 13, 2025. These special courts give people an opportunity to clear minor traffic fines at reduced rates or, in some cases, even have them cancelled. The initiative is aimed at reducing the large number of pending challans for small violations and making it easier for citizens to settle their dues.

Challans Eligible for Waiver

The Lok Adalat will focus on minor traffic offences that are commonly committed by drivers and riders. People can expect relief for cases like:

Driving without a seat belt

Riding without a helmet

Jumping a red light

Wrongly issued challans

Over-speeding

Not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate

Wrong parking

Driving without a licence

No fitness certificate for the vehicle

Driving in the wrong lane

Ignoring traffic signs

Driving without a number plate

These types of cases will either see reduced fines or full cancellation, depending on the situation.

Challans Not Eligible for Waiver

However, serious traffic offences will not be covered under the Lok Adalat. These include:

Drunk driving

Hit-and-run cases

Death caused by negligent driving

Driving by minors

Unauthorised racing or speed trials

Using vehicles for criminal activities

Challans linked to court cases

Challans issued in states other than where the Lok Adalat is held

Such offences will continue to be dealt with under regular legal procedures.

Mandatory Registration Process

To take part in the Lok Adalat, people must register online in advance. After registration, they will receive a token number and an appointment letter. The appointment letter will clearly mention the date and time of the hearing. On the scheduled day, participants must carry the appointment letter, token, and necessary documents.

Authorities have advised people to reach the venue at least one hour before their allotted time to avoid delays.

The National Lok Adalat is expected to provide big relief to vehicle owners by helping them settle old challans simply and affordably. At the same time, it ensures that serious offences remain under strict legal action.

Also read: Manipur: Will PM Modi's visit bring peace and reconciliation between Kuki and Meitei communities?

 

