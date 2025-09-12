Lok Adalat on September 13: List of traffic challans eligible for waiver or reduction across India

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson drops bombshell, calls THIS spinner 'world’s greatest' ahead of blockbuster India clash
The initiative is aimed at reducing the large number of pending challans for small violations and making it easier for citizens to settle their dues.
Millions of vehicle owners in India will soon get relief from their pending traffic challans during the National Lok Adalat, which will be held on September 13, 2025. These special courts give people an opportunity to clear minor traffic fines at reduced rates or, in some cases, even have them cancelled. The initiative is aimed at reducing the large number of pending challans for small violations and making it easier for citizens to settle their dues.
The Lok Adalat will focus on minor traffic offences that are commonly committed by drivers and riders. People can expect relief for cases like:
Driving without a seat belt
Riding without a helmet
Jumping a red light
Wrongly issued challans
Over-speeding
Not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate
Wrong parking
Driving without a licence
No fitness certificate for the vehicle
Driving in the wrong lane
Ignoring traffic signs
Driving without a number plate
These types of cases will either see reduced fines or full cancellation, depending on the situation.
However, serious traffic offences will not be covered under the Lok Adalat. These include:
Drunk driving
Hit-and-run cases
Death caused by negligent driving
Driving by minors
Unauthorised racing or speed trials
Using vehicles for criminal activities
Challans linked to court cases
Challans issued in states other than where the Lok Adalat is held
Such offences will continue to be dealt with under regular legal procedures.
To take part in the Lok Adalat, people must register online in advance. After registration, they will receive a token number and an appointment letter. The appointment letter will clearly mention the date and time of the hearing. On the scheduled day, participants must carry the appointment letter, token, and necessary documents.
Authorities have advised people to reach the venue at least one hour before their allotted time to avoid delays.
The National Lok Adalat is expected to provide big relief to vehicle owners by helping them settle old challans simply and affordably. At the same time, it ensures that serious offences remain under strict legal action.
