Lohri 2020: 7 authentic food you must try this Lohri

The day of Lohri has arrived. It is marked by a range of many traditional and exciting activities like lighting the bonfire, dancing to the beats of dhol, enjoying the tunes of drums, singing popular folklore, flying kites and especially enjoying a scrumptious meal.

India is a treat to connoisseurs of religious traditions and festivals and also the special treats that come along with it. Just like any other festival in the country, the upcoming festival of Lohri also brings with many perks of authentic food recipes that people have relished for ages. On the eve of this new year for Punjabi farmers, we bring to you a list of some authentic dishes which you can enjoy:

1. Sarson ka saag aur makki ki roti

The term, though a food recipe, originates here. The food is known as Sarson ka Saag aur Makki ki Roti recipe is nothing but a heartwarming saag coupled with makke ki roti. For those who want to get the original flavour, one can also try accompanying it with a big dollop of butter atop. Though it is a simple combo, it is the most traditional and one of the most celebrated Punjabi delicacies for Lohri.

2. Pindi Channe

Could you have imagined that boiled chickpeas wrapped in authentic Indian masalas can be so tasty? On the eve of Lohri, this channe when cooked to perfection turn out to be a perfect Indian delicacy for the festival. Actually, it turns out to be a quick and easy treat for one and all.

3. Gur ki Roti

Punjabi food can never be more loved when one relished a gur ki roti on the day of Lohri. The dish attains great importance in Punjabi cooking and has added weight because of its allegiance to the festivities and celebrations. Lohri remains incomplete without tasting this dish.

4. Murmura Laddoo

For satiating those with a sweet tooth, Lohri brings some nice and crispy murmura laddoos for people. As festivals remain incomplete without those easy tit-bits and munchies, murmura laddoos prove to be a delicacy. Just amazingly satisfy those in-between hunger pangs as you munch on these crisp ladoos.

5. Til ki Barfi

Til ke laddoos is a known concept but this recipe is nothing less than a mouthwatering delicacy. Made with sesame seeds, ghee, khoya and sugar, the barfis are the perfect companion to your mouth for the day of Lohri. Eating this will make you actually sink into the feel of the festival.

6. Corn Palak Ki Tikki

Doesn't the name itself bring water to your mouths? This amazing dish named corn and spinach combined together with a good blend of masalas tend to make these tikkis amazing. They are then fried to perfection and you can thus enjoy a healthy and tasty snack on this festive day.

7. Gur ka Halwa

Made in thirty minutes only with a handful of ingredients, this is a dish that is doused in unconditional love and generous doses of ghee. Made with gracious amounts of semolina and jaggery - Marut Sikka's Gur ka halwa should not be missed.

Dance to the tunes of bhangra and enjoy these recipes to soak yourself in the festive flavour. Have a very happy Lohri!