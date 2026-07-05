Lohagad Fort murder case: Ketan Agarwal's grandfather dies of cardiac arrest

Ketan Agarwal had died after a fall from the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Police have since arrested his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary for allegedly killing him.

Devichand Agarwal, grandfather of Lohagad Fort murder victim Ketan Agarwal, died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday night, the family has confirmed. He had been unwell since the death of his grandson. Ketan Agarwal had died after a fall from the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Police have since arrested his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary for allegedly killing him.

Devichand Agarwal had been undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Pune for the last few days. Earlier, he had taken part in a candlelight march held at the Lodha Belmondo township in Gahunje area of Pune on June 27, where the Agarwal family sought justice for Ketan.

Ketan Agarwal's death

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but investigations suggested otherwise. Police then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The duo had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Earlier, the police took both the accused, Siya and Chetan, to the Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in Rajasthan in November this year. The death of Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old real estate businessman from a wealthy family, has led to widespread outrage, with his family demanding strict action against the accused.

Court refuses polygraph test

Meanwhile, a court in Pune has refused the police's request to conduct a polygraph test on Siya and Chetan. The two accused had declined to undergo the examination -- also called 'lie-detector' test -- and the court said that it cannot be carried out unless the accused consent to it. The court sent Siya and Chetan to 14 days of judicial custody, and both were subsequently shifted to the Yerawada Prison in Pune.