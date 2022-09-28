'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Shashi Tharoor ahead of filing nomination for Congress prez post

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader who is set to file his nomination for party president on September 30, posted an Urdu couplet in which he alluded to the rising support for his candidacy.

"Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya (I began my journey alone, people joined in and the caravan kept on growing)," Tharoor tweeted the lines of famous Urdu poet Majrooh Sultanpuri.

मैं अकेला ही चला था जानिब-ए-मंज़िल मगर

लोग साथ आते गए और कारवाँ बनता गया

~ Majrooh Sultanpuri — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 28, 2022

Earlier this week, Tharoor said that he has the backing of party workers from throughout the country in his attempt to run for president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). At 11 a.m., he will file his nomination.

"You will see the support I enjoy when I submit my nomination paper. I will be in the fray if I get support from party workers from the majority of the states. So many people from different parts of the country have requested me to be in the fray," Tharoor had said.

The Kerala MP is set to run for the top post, but it is unclear who will challenge him, given the Rajasthan developments have cast doubt on Ashok Gehlot's candidacy.

According to a statement released by the party on Thursday, the nominations for the election will be accepted from September 24 to September 30.

The date for scrutiny of nomination papers is October 1, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

The final list of candidates will be published at 5 pm on October 8.

If necessary, voting will take place on October 17. The counting of votes will begin on October 19, and the results will be announced that day.

The election will be attended by about 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates.

The last election for party president in Congress was in November 2000. Jitendra Prasada was defeated by Sonia Gandhi in 2000, while Sitaram Kesri defeated Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot in 1997.

READ| Fake call centre duping US nationals on pretext of providing grants busted in Gurugram, 9 arrested