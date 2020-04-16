Headlines

Lockdown violater gets unique punishment, sentenced to help cops to enforce restrictions

The young man violated the lockdown orders and even attacked the police.

K.T.Alfie

Updated: Apr 16, 2020, 04:52 PM IST

While the whole country is under lockdown in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus, some people are still not taking it seriously. Public servants are working night and day to make sure that people stay inside their homes, and action is taken against the violators as well, however, an interesting piece of news has arrived from West Bengal. 

In the Tollygunge area of Kolkata, a young man violated the lockdown orders and even attacked the police. The matter went to Apilore Court which gave a rather interesting verdict. The youth was sentenced to work with the traffic police for seven days and help them to enforce the lockdown. He will have the confess his offence and ask other violaters to go home or face the consequences that he is facing.

This unique punishment can serve as a pathbreaker for many other judgements and will definitely teach a lesson to all those who are not following the lockdown restrictions.

We have already seen that during the lockdown the public servants, mainly the police, are accommodative in some places while in many places, they are strictly restrictive. There have been reporters where violators are forced to do sit-ups or even made to write sorry. Some of the violaters even received roses from the cops while others were made popular on social media with placards in their hands that said 'main desh ka dushman hu' (I am country's enemy).

Read: Cops make foreigners write 'sorry' 500 times for flouting lockdown in Rishikesh

News of police lathicharging the people is found to be the most common action by the policemen to strictly force lockdown.

