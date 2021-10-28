Lockdown update: Centre extends COVID-19 guidelines till November 31

To curb the spread of coronavirus cases during the festive season in states across the country, the government on Thursday extended the COVID-19 guidelines by two months. The restrictions will now stay in place till November 30.

In the order, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated the previous guidelines for reopening that were issued last month, allowing cinema halls, entertainment parks, and swimming pools to open, will continue to be applicable till November 30 in areas outside the containment zones. This effectively means that the restrictions will remain in place in the containment zones.

Notably, the previous guidelines were issued on September 30 and they will be in force till October 31. According to the guidelines, the COVID-19 lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones during the period.

The government also stated that Chief Secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories have been advised to endeavour to promote coronavirus appropriate behaviour extensively at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, over 12.90 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

With 12,90,900 samples tested on Wednesday to detect the presence of the virus, 60,44,98,405 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far.