Lockdown to be imposed again due to Mpox? Big claim by WHO expert

The WHO has declared Mpox a global health emergency due to its rapid spread beyond Congo and its severe impact on those infected

As global health officials monitor the rising threat of Mpox, fears are mounting about the possibility of another worldwide lockdown. With the disease spreading rapidly through African nations, many wonder if history could repeat itself, echoing the global lockdowns imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid these concerns, WHO expert Dr. Hans Kluge has offered reassurance, stating that while Mpox is serious, it does not warrant the same drastic measures as COVID-19.

Dr. Kluge, WHO's Regional Director for Europe, addressed growing apprehensions about Mpox, particularly its new variant, Clade Ib. This strain has raised alarm due to its high mortality rate of 10-11%. However, Dr. Kluge emphasised that despite the variant’s severity, the global community has the tools and knowledge to prevent its spread effectively. He assured that there are no current plans for a lockdown related to Mpox, as the situation is manageable with existing public health strategies.

Mpox, which recently emerged as a major health concern, was first identified in London in 2022. The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported 450 deaths linked to the disease, highlighting its potential danger. The WHO has declared Mpox a global health emergency due to its rapid spread beyond Congo and its severe impact on those infected. Symptoms of Mpox typically appear 3 to 17 days post-infection and include fever, skin rashes, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue. The disease is particularly dangerous to individuals with compromised health or those in close contact with infected persons.

Scientific evidence suggests that Mpox disproportionately affects gay men and sex workers, though it is not exclusive to these groups. The virus spreads through close contact, making anyone in proximity to an infected person susceptible.

Despite the escalating cases, Dr. Kluge’s statements provide a cautious optimism that, with vigilant monitoring and effective public health measures, the world may not face another lockdown scenario. The focus remains on controlling the disease through preventive measures and informed public health strategies rather than resorting to extreme measures.