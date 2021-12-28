Lockdown-like restrictions in West Bengal to return? CM Mamata Banerjee makes BIG statement

Amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, West Bengal government Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, hinted at reimposing strict COVID-19 restrictions if the situation warrants.

CM Banerjee said that many people with coronavirus symptoms are coming from outside.

The CM, who was addressing a meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, asked officials to be on guard to prevent any spike in cases.

"Though the situation still remains under control, we should not lower our guards. If required we will reimpose restrictions once more. Not yet, but maybe depending on the turn of events in coming days," she added.

So far, there are six cases of Omicron-variant of coronavirus in the state. All of them are male, a health official said. On Monday, West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,31,065 as 439 more people tested positive for COVID, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 19,726.

Meanwhile, till now, a total of 578 cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been recorded in the country.

As per the official announcement made by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a huge surge of Omicron cases has been witnessed in Delhi. The national capital has reported 63 cases of the COVID-19 variant, bringing the total tally of cases up to 142.

Till now, the Omicron variant has been detected in 19 states across India. Out of the 578 cases of the new COVID-19 variant in the country, 151 patients have been discharged, recovered, or migrated, leaving a total of 427 active cases in India, as per the Health Ministry.