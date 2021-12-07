Lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra? Health Minister Rajesh Tope says THIS as Omicron fears rise

Amid the rising fear of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Maharashtra government has now revealed that it is keeping a close eye on the current coronavirus situation and any decision on reimposing restrictions in the state will be taken only after seeking the Centre's guidance and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's views.

On Monday, amid rising concern over the detection of cases linked to the new variant Omicron, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that imposing restrictions on the activities allowed in the state at present will be "too inconvenient" for the people.

"It will be too inconvenient for the people if restrictions are imposed on the activities currently allowed. Hence, we will keep a tab on the situation and take a call (on curbs) following the guidance of the Centre and the (state COVID-19) task force and based on the views of the chief minister," he said.

Health Minister Tope said schools that have not reopened yet should start in-person classes and be pitched for observing COVID-19-appropriate behaviour in daily life. The minister said the state government is focusing on vaccinating people while facing the situation caused by Omicron, a new coronavirus variant that is causing worries all over the world.

"Rallies, marriages, and political meetings are being held on a big scale. If COVID-19-appropriate behaviour is not observed there properly, then it leads to the possibility of spread of the infection and Omicron can spread fast and hence, I think it is the need of the hour to implement the rules strictly," he added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified Omicron, detected in South Africa and some other countries, including India, as a 'Variant of Concern'. Health experts have expressed possibilities that owing to the genetic modification in the virus, it may possess some specific characteristics.

(With PTI inputs)