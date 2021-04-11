Headlines

India

Lockdown 2021 news: These states may impose lockdown as cases jump - Check list

Amid the rising coronavirus cases across India, several states have reimposed lockdown-like restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus, which has claimed around 1,70,000 lives in the country so far. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 11, 2021, 12:43 PM IST

Amid the rising coronavirus cases across India, several states have reimposed lockdown-like restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus, which has claimed around 1,70,000 lives in the country so far. 

It is to be noted that a total of 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the active COVID-19 cases to 11,08,087. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state as the state has recorded over 33 lakh coronavirus cases so far. The state reported 55,411 new Covid cases on Saturday.

List of states that have reimposed lockdown-like restrictions and may see lockdown in future

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday (April 10) warned that “there is no alternative to a complete lockdown” and said that a decision on this would be announced very soon, CM Thackeray, however, asserted that if lockdown will be reimposed across the state then the government will address all issues of poor, labourers and daily-wagers. “It will be ensured that the poor and the working class people won’t suffer while imposing strict restrictions,” Thackeray said.

Delhi: On Saturday night, Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi issued fresh guidelines, prohibiting all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious gatherings till further order. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in its new order that all cinemas, theatres and multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity. Up to 50 persons will be allowed for marriage-related gatherings and restaurants and bars will be allowed with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity. Colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till further orders.

Uttar Pradesh: Night curfew has been imposed in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Bareilly districts. The entry of more than five persons is prohibited in all religious places. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in state has also issued an order to limit the number of staff in the government and private offices to 50 per cent of the total capacity.

Madhya Pradesh: Weekend lockdown has been extended across 11 districts. Lockdown will be extended till April 19 in Barwani, Rajgad, Vidisha, Indore city, Rau Nagar, and Mahu Nagar, Shajapur and Ujjain. A 10-day lockdown will be reimposed in Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Seoni Jabalpur from April 12. 

Karnataka: Night curfew has been imposed in 7 districts of Karnataka including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal between 10 pm-5 am from April 10 till April 20.“As corona is spreading, we have taken this measure to control it. We are not imposing any lockdown”, CM Yediyurappa had stated. He had asserted that if things don’t come under control, the government may have to extend it (curfew) to the entire state.

