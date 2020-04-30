Lockdown needs to be lifted in 'measured' way, but 'as fast as possible': Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday said that India needs to lift the lockdown in a 'measured way' but 'as fast as possible' as the unemployment numbers of the country is really worrying.

The comments were made by him during an interaction with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi via video conference on the economic slowdown during the coronavirus crisis.

'The numbers are really worrying. If you look at tCMIE, virtually another 100 million more people have been put out of work as a result of COVID-19. 50 Million through unemployment and 60 million through leaving the labour force," he told Rahul Gandhi.

"I think it says, we need to open up in a measured way as fast as possible so that people start having jobs. We don't have the capacity to support people across the spectrum for too long. Being a relatively poor country, people start out with significantly low reserves," he added.

However, he pointed out that certain precautionary measures need to be established after the lockdown is lifted. He said that there needs to be 'social distancing' in the workplace, adding that it also needs to be implemented to and fro, from the workplace.

"So a lot of work needs to be done for ensuring that the workplace is relatively safe. As well as ensuring if there are accidents if there are fresh cases, how do we isolate quickly without having to go to a second or third lockdown? Thiose will be devastating if we have to go there," he said.

He also highlighted that money, food needs to be transferred as fast as possible to those working in the agricultural sector and migrant workers. He emphasised the importance of Direct benefit Transfer (DBT), and other means to transfer money to people like widow pensions and MGNEGA rolls to ensure the economic stability of poor people especially the unemployed who dont have a livelihood.

Rajan said that if the lockdown goes on forever it will be unsustainable for the economy.