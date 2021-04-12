Maharashtra lockdown 2021 news: Latest updates over operations of Mumbai local trains

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state is planning to restrict the general public from using Mumbai local train services in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The Maharashtra government may reimpose restrictions on the suburban services to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, reported a leading portal. Talking to reporters, Maharashtra Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the state government may reduce the allotted time slots to travel in Mumbai local trains or the government may revoke the permission allowing commoners to take suburban local trains. It is expected that the state government may take a final decision in this matter in a day or two.

Currently, local trains for the general public are available in three-time slots— from the start of the day’s services to 7 am; 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and 9:00 pm to the end of the day. As per the instructions of the satte government, only those engaged in essential services are allowed to board Mumbai local trains etween 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Earlier, several experts had claimed that Maharashtra government's decision to restart Mumbai local trains for common people was one of the reasons behind the sudden spike in Mumbai. Speaking to a leading news portal, doctors and epidemiologists have asserted that the partial lockdown will have no major impact if gatherings are not stopped.

In Mumbai, 1200 passengers can travel in 12 coaches of local trains. According to the new guidelines, no passenger will be allowed to travel in standing position, but during the rush hours in the morning, the trains are often filled with passengers more than their capacity and social distancing norms often go for a toss.