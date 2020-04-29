Lockdown likely to extend beyond May 3, many districts to get 'considerable relaxations'

The Centre on Wednesday hinted that the ongoing nationwide lockdown is likely to be extended beyond May 3 but many districts will "considerable relaxations" from restrictions.

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus threat. The 21-day lockdown which ended on April 14 was further extended till May 3.

The Ministry of Home Affairs held a review meeting on the lockdown situation on Wednesday and said there was a need to maintain a strict lockdown till May 3 so that the gains are not squandered away.

"MHA held a comprehensive review meeting on the lockdown situation today. There've been tremendous gains and improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now. To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till May 3," the ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

"New guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come," the spokesperson added.

The first guidelines were issued on March 24 shortly after the Prime Minister's announcement of 21-day lockdown. Only essential supplies and services were allowed to run during the lockdown. Several addendums were issued as the lockdown progressed during the first phase.

Later in the second phase of the lockdown from April 15, the MHA gave further relaxation in a new set of guidelines. Industrial activities in rural areas have been allowed to run with certain conditions. Similarly, standalone business establishments of non-essential goods were also allowed to open during the lockdown.

On Wednesday, the Home Ministry issued an order allowing inter-state movement of migrant labourers, students and tourists stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown.

In a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, several chief ministers sought the extension of the lockdown as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

The Telangana government has already extended the lockdown till May 7 while the Punjab government extended it for two more weeks beyond May 3.

According to the Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 31,787 and the number of fatalities rose to 1,008 on Wednesday. There has been a spike of 1,813 cases and 71 deaths since Tuesday evening. The total COVID-19 cases reported so far include 111 foreign nationals.

